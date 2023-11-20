The Alabama State Hornets (0-5) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 46 points per game are 19.8 fewer points than the 65.8 the Commodores allow to opponents.

The 79.5 points per game the Commodores score are 9.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (89).

The Commodores are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Hornets allow to opponents (47.1%).

The Hornets' 34.4 shooting percentage is 9.5 lower than the Commodores have conceded.

