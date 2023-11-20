The Syracuse Orange (3-0) and the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Volunteers Betting Records & Stats

Last season 14 of Tennessee's games hit the over.

The Volunteers covered the spread 17 times in 36 games last season.

Tennessee (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 8.6% less often than Syracuse (17-12-0) last season.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 74.1 144.9 72.9 130.8 143.8 Tennessee 70.8 144.9 57.9 130.8 133.3

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game last year (70.8) than the Orange gave up (72.9).

Tennessee went 10-4 against the spread and 14-1 overall when it scored more than 72.9 points last season.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 17-12-0 15-14-0 Tennessee 17-17-0 14-20-0

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Tennessee 11-7 Home Record 14-2 5-6 Away Record 4-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

