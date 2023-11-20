Tennessee vs. Syracuse: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Syracuse Orange (3-0) and the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Volunteers Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 14 of Tennessee's games hit the over.
- The Volunteers covered the spread 17 times in 36 games last season.
- Tennessee (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 8.6% less often than Syracuse (17-12-0) last season.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|74.1
|144.9
|72.9
|130.8
|143.8
|Tennessee
|70.8
|144.9
|57.9
|130.8
|133.3
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- The Volunteers averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game last year (70.8) than the Orange gave up (72.9).
- Tennessee went 10-4 against the spread and 14-1 overall when it scored more than 72.9 points last season.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|17-12-0
|15-14-0
|Tennessee
|17-17-0
|14-20-0
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|Tennessee
|11-7
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-6
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
