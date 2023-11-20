Tennessee vs. Syracuse November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (2-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)
- Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|262nd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|57.9
|3rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|35.4
|23rd
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|16.7
|9th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
