Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Roane County, Tennessee today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sweetwater High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitwell High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.