Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Avalanche on November 20, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Cale Makar, Filip Forsberg and others on the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Forsberg's seven goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Nashville add up to 19 total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with eight goals and seven assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (24 total points), having amassed four goals and 20 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals and 12 assists to total 23 points (1.4 per game).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.