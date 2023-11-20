Predators vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (11-5, riding a three-game winning streak) visit the Nashville Predators (6-10) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Monday, November 20 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-160)
|Predators (+135)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have been an underdog 10 times, and won three of those games.
- This season Nashville has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Predators have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville has played six games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Predators vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|61 (6th)
|Goals
|48 (25th)
|49 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|54 (16th)
|12 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (10th)
|9 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (24th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators went 3-7-0 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 line versus the spread during that span.
- Five of Nashville's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.2 goals.
- The Predators have scored 48 goals this season (three per game) to rank 25th in the league.
- The Predators' 54 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- They have a -6 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
