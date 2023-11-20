Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Monroe County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sweetwater High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tellico Plains High School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
