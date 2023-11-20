Monday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Raiders (3-2) and Memphis Tigers (2-3) matching up at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Raiders are coming off of a 71-69 victory against DePaul in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 70, Memphis 60

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Raiders have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Middle Tennessee has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

The Raiders have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

71-69 over DePaul (No. 76) on November 19

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 152) on November 6

93-48 at home over Florida A&M (No. 323) on November 9

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

15.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Savannah Wheeler: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jalynn Gregory: 12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 23.4 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 23.4 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47) Courtney Whitson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.0 points per game (179th in college basketball) and allow 58.4 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.