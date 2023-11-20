Monday's game at Imperial Arena has the Middle Tennessee Raiders (3-2) taking on the Memphis Tigers (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 70-60 victory for Middle Tennessee, who are favored by our model.

The Tigers are coming off of a 52-43 victory against Howard in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 70, Memphis 60

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Tigers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Memphis has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Memphis has two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.4 PTS, 2 STL, 45.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 2 STL, 45.9 FG% Kai Carter: 12.6 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

12.6 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Madison Griggs: 14.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

14.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Shelbee Brown: 2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 15.8 FG%

2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 15.8 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 6.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 67 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 67 per contest (227th in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.