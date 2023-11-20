Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maury County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Pleasant High School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.