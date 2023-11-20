Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Loudon County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tellico Plains High School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
