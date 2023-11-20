Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lauderdale County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Halls High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
