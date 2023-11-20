Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Humphreys County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Humphreys County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McEwen High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.