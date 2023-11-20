High school basketball action in Davidson County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillsboro High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11

4A - Region 6 - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Hendersonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Knowledge Academy at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Road Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Whites Creek High School