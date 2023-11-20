Can we count on Colton Sissons scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

  • In four of 16 games this season, Sissons has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Sissons' shooting percentage is 21.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 49 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:44 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:05 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

