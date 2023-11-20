Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Carroll County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clarksburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Clarksburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
