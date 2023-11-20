Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Austin Peay Governors (2-2) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.
Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|Austin Peay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tarleton State (-2.5)
|136.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Tarleton State (-2.5)
|136.5
|-140
|+112
Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Austin Peay covered 11 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.
- The Governors covered the spread eight times last year (8-10 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Tarleton State compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Texans games.
