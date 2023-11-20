The Austin Peay Governors (2-2) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-2.5) 136.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-2.5) 136.5 -140 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Austin Peay covered 11 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

The Governors covered the spread eight times last year (8-10 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Tarleton State compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Texans games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.