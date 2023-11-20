The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) hit the court against the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors shot at a 41.5% clip from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Texans averaged.
  • Austin Peay went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Texans ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Governors ranked 195th.
  • The Governors scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Texans allowed.
  • Austin Peay put together a 7-8 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.
  • At home, the Governors allowed 67.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.4.
  • Austin Peay knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (28.1%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ George Mason L 67-45 EagleBank Arena
11/14/2023 Fisk W 79-52 F&M Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ UTEP L 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/20/2023 Tarleton State - JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Morehead State - F&M Bank Arena

