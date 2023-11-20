ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASUN squads are on Monday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stetson Hatters at Florida Atlantic Owls
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|SEC Network +
Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.