Sunday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) matching up at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 78-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Chattanooga, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 78, Tennessee Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-10.9)

Chattanooga (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

With 73.7 points per game on offense, Tennessee Tech ranked 129th in the nation last year. Defensively, it gave up 73.4 points per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles ranked 171st in college basketball with 31.9 boards per contest, but they allowed 34.1 rebounds per game, which ranked 25th-worst in college basketball.

Tennessee Tech averaged 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 81st in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles ranked 189th in the country with 11.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles owned a 36.4% three-point percentage last season (62nd-ranked in college basketball), but they really provided a lift by draining 9.2 threes per contest (25th-best).

Tennessee Tech ranked 263rd in college basketball with 7.9 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with a 32.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Tennessee Tech took 57.9% two-pointers (accounting for 64.9% of the team's buckets) and 42.1% from beyond the arc (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.