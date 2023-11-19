The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chattanooga Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Chattanooga (-13.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chattanooga (-13.5) 148.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech covered 16 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

The Golden Eagles covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Chattanooga covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Mocs games went over the point total.

Tennessee Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 While our computer ranking places Tennessee Tech 344th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it sixth-best.

With odds of +2000, Tennessee Tech has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

