Ole Miss vs. Arizona November 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) will play the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ole Miss vs. Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Players to Watch
- Kailyn Gilbert: 16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Esmery Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Breya Cunningham: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK
- Helena Pueyo: 3.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sali Kourouma: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.