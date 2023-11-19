Sunday's game that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (2-1) versus the Lipscomb Bisons (3-1) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-64 in favor of Indiana, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Bisons enter this contest after a 74-43 win over Tennessee State on Friday.

Lipscomb vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Lipscomb vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 88, Lipscomb 64

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bisons outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game last season (scoring 69.4 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while giving up 66.3 per outing to rank 234th in college basketball) and had a +99 scoring differential overall.

In ASUN action, Lipscomb averaged 1.1 fewer points (68.3) than overall (69.4) in 2022-23.

At home the Bisons put up 68.4 points per game last season, 3.5 fewer points than they averaged away (71.9).

Lipscomb allowed fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

