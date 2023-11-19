Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)
- Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrone Perry: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Slatten: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|52nd
|77.2
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|1st
|11.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
