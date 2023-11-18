Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Wilson County, Tennessee today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson Central High School at Page High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
