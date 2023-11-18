Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Williamson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson Central High School at Page High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18

1:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Watertown High School