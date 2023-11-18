Week 12 of the college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams in action. Read on to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Oklahoma vs. BYU | Cincinnati vs. West Virginia

Week 12 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma 31 BYU 24

Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-25.5)

Oklahoma (-25.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Oklahoma Leaders

Passing: Dillon Gabriel (13-for-21, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Dillon Gabriel (13-for-21, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Gavin Sawchuk (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jayden Gibson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

BYU Leaders

Passing: Jake Retzlaff (15-for-26, 173 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Jake Retzlaff (15-for-26, 173 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Aidan Robbins (22 ATT, 182 YDS)

Aidan Robbins (22 ATT, 182 YDS) Receiving: Kody Epps (9 TAR, 6 REC, 90 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

BYU Oklahoma 390 Total Yards 368 173 Passing Yards 224 217 Rushing Yards 144 3 Turnovers 0

West Virginia 42 Cincinnati 21

Pregame Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)

West Virginia (-5.5) Pregame Total: 52.5

West Virginia Leaders

Passing: Garrett Greene (12-for-19, 210 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Garrett Greene (12-for-19, 210 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jahiem White (21 ATT, 204 YDS, 1 TD)

Jahiem White (21 ATT, 204 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: White (1 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Cincinnati Leaders

Passing: Emory Jones (14-for-24, 166 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Emory Jones (14-for-24, 166 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Corey Kiner (13 ATT, 56 YDS)

Corey Kiner (13 ATT, 56 YDS) Receiving: Xzavier Henderson (13 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

West Virginia Cincinnati 634 Total Yards 332 210 Passing Yards 191 424 Rushing Yards 141 1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 12 Big 12 Games

No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-7)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-7)

