Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Washington County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greeneville High School at Daniel Boone High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
  • Location: Gray, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampton High School at Daniel Boone High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 18
  • Location: Gray, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.