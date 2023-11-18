The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. South Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.3 points per game last year, 14 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.

South Dakota State went 19-2 last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.

Last year, the Skyhawks put up only 3.6 more points per game (64.2) than the Jackrabbits allowed (60.6).

UT Martin went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UT Martin Schedule