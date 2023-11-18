Pac-12 rivals will clash when the USC Trojans (7-4) meet the UCLA Bruins (6-4). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is USC vs. UCLA?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 33, UCLA 26

USC 33, UCLA 26 USC has gone 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).

The Trojans are 5-1 (winning 87.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

UCLA has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bruins have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: USC (-6)



USC (-6) In 11 USC games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have been favored by 6 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

UCLA owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) USC and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 63.5 points 10 times this season.

UCLA has yet to finish a game this season with a combined score higher than 63.5 points.

The total for the contest of 63.5 is 6.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for USC (43.8 points per game) and UCLA (26.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 67.2 66.2 68.5 Implied Total AVG 43.5 43.8 43.2 ATS Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-2-0 5-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 58 50.9 Implied Total AVG 32 35.3 29.4 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-8-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

