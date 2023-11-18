The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) take college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), who have the No. 8 rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The contest's point total is 58.5.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (505.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (289.2 yards allowed per game). Tennessee's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FBS with 454.8 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 340.6 total yards per game, which ranks 40th.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -10.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Tennessee Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Volunteers are gaining 493.7 yards per game (0-worst in college football) and giving up 410 (102nd), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

In terms of points scored, including the past three games only, the Volunteers are 62nd in college football (33 per game). On the flip side they are 91st in points conceded (22).

Tennessee is 37th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (290 per game), and -100-worst in passing yards conceded (289.3).

In their past three games, the Volunteers have rushed for 203.7 yards per game (43rd in college football), and conceded 120.7 on the ground (74th).

In their past three contests, the Volunteers have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Tennessee has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's ATS record is 6-3-0 this year.

Five of Tennessee's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

Tennessee lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 2,284 yards (228.4 ypg) while completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 301 yards with five touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has run for 848 yards on 117 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Dylan Sampson has racked up 424 yards (on 74 attempts) with seven touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Squirrel White leads his team with 610 receiving yards on 50 catches with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has collected 469 receiving yards (46.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Dont'e Thornton has racked up 224 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

James Pearce Jr. has eight sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 17 tackles.

Elijah Herring is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 58 tackles and one TFL.

Jaylen McCollough has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 41 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

