The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0), with the 19th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) and the ninth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Volunteers are by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGG Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -400 +310
FanDuel Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -465 +350

Week 12 Odds

Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Georgia has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs are 3-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

