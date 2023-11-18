The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hale Stadium in an OVC battle.

Tennessee State is putting up 25.0 points per game offensively this season (66th in the FCS), and is giving up 23.7 points per game (36th) on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee Tech's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 15.4 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 75th with 27.8 points ceded per contest.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Tennessee State 289.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.4 (88th) 321.2 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (33rd) 115.4 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.7 (50th) 174.4 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.7 (102nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts leads Tennessee Tech with 948 yards on 92-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Marcus Knight has run for 414 yards on 104 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Justin Pegues has racked up 84 carries and totaled 355 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 189 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Brad Clark leads his squad with 430 receiving yards on 37 receptions.

Jalal Dean has racked up 311 receiving yards (31.1 yards per game) on 23 receptions.

Metrius Fleming's 41 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has 1,006 pass yards for Tennessee State, completing 52.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 62 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Gant has racked up 530 yards on 135 carries while finding paydirt 10 times.

Jalen Rouse has been handed the ball 90 times this year and racked up 366 yards (36.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis has hauled in 13 receptions for 371 yards (37.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dayron Johnson has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 306 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chevalier Brenson has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 24 grabs for 258 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

