When the Tennessee State Tigers match up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-9.5) 43.7 Tennessee State 27, Tennessee Tech 17

Week 12 OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles went 7-3-0 ATS last season.

A total of five of Golden Eagles games last season hit the over.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have two wins against the spread this season.

One Tigers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

Golden Eagles vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 25.0 23.7 37.0 15.5 15.6 32.2 Tennessee Tech 15.4 27.8 13.6 26.8 17.2 28.8

