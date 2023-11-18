Saturday's contest features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) facing off at Alabama A&M Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-59 win for heavily favored Alabama A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Golden Eagles head into this matchup following a 70-45 loss to Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 74, Tennessee Tech 59

Other OVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles' +187 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (139th in college basketball).

In OVC games, Tennessee Tech averaged 2.6 more points (71.3) than overall (68.7) in 2022-23.

At home, the Golden Eagles put up 74 points per game last season, 10.2 more than they averaged away (63.8).

Tennessee Tech allowed fewer points at home (61 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.