Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Tennessee State Tigers and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Tigers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-9.5) 43.7 Tennessee State 27, Tennessee Tech 17

Week 12 OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Tigers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last year.

Tigers vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 25 23.7 37 15.5 15.6 32.2 Tennessee Tech 15.4 27.8 13.6 26.8 17.2 28.8

