Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bulldogs. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+10.5) Under (58.5) Georgia 31, Tennessee 24

Week 12 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Volunteers are 6-3-0 ATS this year.

Volunteers games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

Tennessee games this season have averaged an over/under of 55.4 points, 3.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 80.0% chance to win.

The Bulldogs are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 3-7.

This season, six of the Bulldogs' 10 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in Georgia games this season.

Volunteers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.6 15.6 42.7 13.7 32 20 Tennessee 32 20.2 39 12.6 19 31.5

