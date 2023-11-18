In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 12, fans in Tennessee should have tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers hit the field at Neyland Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-8.5)

Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-7.5)

Central Arkansas Bears at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-9.5)

