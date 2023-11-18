AAC opponents will clash when the SMU Mustangs (8-2) face the Memphis Tigers (8-2). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is SMU vs. Memphis?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 32, Memphis 30

SMU 32, Memphis 30 SMU has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Mustangs have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and won in each game.

Memphis has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +270.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (+8.5)



Memphis (+8.5) SMU is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Mustangs are 5-2 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.

Memphis has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65)



Under (65) SMU and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 65 points three times this season.

In the Memphis' 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 65.

Together, the two teams combine for 80.2 points per game, 15.2 points more than the over/under of 65 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 60.3 58.9 Implied Total AVG 38.7 41 36.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-1 1-3-0 1-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 57 58.5 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33 34.6 ATS Record 2-6-1 0-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.