In the upcoming tilt versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in five of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated five goals and two assists.

O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 4 3 1 18:39 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:23 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 23:03 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

