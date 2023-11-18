Saturday's NHL play includes the Nashville Predators (5-10) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena. The Blackhawks are underdogs (+170 on the moneyline) against the Predators (-210) ahead of the game, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of 15 games this season.

The Predators have won 25.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (1-3).

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 35.7%, of those games.

Nashville has had moneyline odds of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago has won four of its 10 games when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-3-2 6 3.1 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.1 3.3 9 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 2.5 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.5 3.8 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.