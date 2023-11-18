The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) are a heavy 37.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8). The over/under is 62.5.

Ole Miss sports the 62nd-ranked defense this season (25.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best with 36.6 points per game. UL Monroe has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 10th-worst in points (18.4 per game) and 16th-worst in points allowed (33.2 per game).

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -37.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Ole Miss Recent Performance

With 433.7 yards of total offense per game (-20-worst) and 432.3 yards allowed per game on defense (23rd-worst) over the last three games, the Rebels have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Despite sporting the 96th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (29.3 points per game), the Rebels rank -53-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (31.3 points allowed per game).

Although Ole Miss ranks -25-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (225.3 passing yards surrendered), it has been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 271.3 passing yards per game (49th-ranked).

Although the Rebels rank -88-worst in run defense over the last three contests (207 rushing yards allowed), they've been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 162.3 rushing yards per game (103rd-ranked).

The Rebels have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

Ole Miss has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has posted a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has hit the over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Ole Miss has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 0.0% chance to win.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has recorded 2,579 yards (257.9 ypg) on 170-of-262 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 354 rushing yards (35.4 ypg) on 96 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has 868 rushing yards on 191 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 411 yards (41.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris' team-high 761 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 66 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has caught 46 passes for 661 yards (66.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dayton Wade has been the target of 61 passes and racked up 43 grabs for 647 yards, an average of 64.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Jared Ivey has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 31 tackles.

Ole Miss' tackle leader, Trey Washington, has 57 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions this year.

John Saunders Jr. has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 42 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

