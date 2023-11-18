The Howard Bison (1-3) battle the Ole Miss Rebels (2-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Ole Miss vs. Howard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rebels scored an average of 68.6 points per game last year, 7.0 more points than the 61.6 the Bison allowed to opponents.

When Ole Miss gave up fewer than 59.9 points last season, it went 17-0.

Last year, the 59.9 points per game the Bison scored were just 3.2 more points than the Rebels gave up (56.7).

Howard had a 12-4 record last season when scoring more than 56.7 points.

Ole Miss Schedule