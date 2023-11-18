Best Bets & Odds for the Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Game – Saturday, November 18
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) will battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11
- Ole Miss has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.
- This season, UL Monroe has won one out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Warhawks are this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.
- The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UL Monroe (+37.5)
- In nine Ole Miss games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- UL Monroe owns a record of 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (62.5)
- This season, four of Ole Miss' 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 62.5 points.
- This season, UL Monroe has played just two games with a combined score over 62.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 55 points per game, 7.5 points fewer than the total of 62.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.7
|60.8
|58.3
|Implied Total AVG
|35.1
|36.4
|33.5
|ATS Record
|5-3-1
|3-1-1
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|3-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|4-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-0
|0-2
UL Monroe
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.6
|49.8
|58.3
|Implied Total AVG
|34.2
|30.8
|38.5
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|4-1-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|1-3
|0-4
