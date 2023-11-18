Saturday's game at Imperial Arena has the Ole Miss Rebels (2-1) matching up with the Howard Bison (1-3) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-55 victory, heavily favoring Ole Miss.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Rebels earned an 80-63 win against Temple.

Ole Miss vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Ole Miss vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 72, Howard 55

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game last season with a +405 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (111th in college basketball) and allowed 56.7 per outing (23rd in college basketball).

In conference action, Ole Miss put up fewer points (66.5 per game) than it did overall (68.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Rebels averaged 12.1 more points per game at home (74.6) than on the road (62.5).

At home, Ole Miss gave up 53.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (58.2).

