The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) square off at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 16th-best in scoring offense (36.8 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (16.9 points allowed per game). Wake Forest ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (20.5), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 56th in the FBS with 24.6 points allowed per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on NBC in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Notre Dame Wake Forest 418.0 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (107th) 279.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.2 (62nd) 166.0 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (96th) 252.0 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (98th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (116th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,272 pass yards for Notre Dame, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 988 yards on 163 carries while finding the end zone 13 times.

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 284 yards on 45 attempts, scoring one time.

Chris Tyree's 446 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has registered 23 receptions and three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has put up a 422-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 29 passes on 40 targets.

Rico Flores Jr. has a total of 285 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 1,539 yards on 59.4% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 128 yards with two scores.

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 586 yards, or 58.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has been given 94 carries and totaled 447 yards.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 528 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has totaled 472 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Ke'Shawn Williams has racked up 362 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Wake Forest gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.