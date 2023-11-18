A pair of the country's strongest passing offenses square off when the SMU Mustangs (8-2) bring college football's 20th-ranked passing game into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (8-2), who have the No. 14 pass attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mustangs are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 66.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Memphis matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends

Memphis has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.

SMU has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

