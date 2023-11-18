The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Allen Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Lipscomb Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Lipscomb's .556 ATS win percentage (15-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Alabama A&M's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 76.4 146 71 141.9 145.4 Alabama A&M 69.6 146 70.9 141.9 139.5

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bisons averaged 5.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).

Lipscomb had a 10-5 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 15-12-0 14-13-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 13-14-0

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Alabama A&M 13-2 Home Record 9-8 7-11 Away Record 5-8 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

