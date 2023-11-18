How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bisons had a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
- Lipscomb had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Bisons finished 79th.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bisons averaged were 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (70.9).
- When Lipscomb put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 14-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- Lipscomb posted 80.5 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 73 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bisons were better in home games last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 74.2 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Lipscomb fared better in home games last year, draining 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Drake
|L 85-70
|Knapp Center
|11/11/2023
|Asbury
|W 113-74
|Allen Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 96-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Bell Centre
|11/25/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Place Bell Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.