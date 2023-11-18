The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

Last season, the Bisons had a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.

Lipscomb had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Bisons finished 79th.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bisons averaged were 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (70.9).

When Lipscomb put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 14-6.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

Lipscomb posted 80.5 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 73 points per contest.

Defensively the Bisons were better in home games last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 74.2 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Lipscomb fared better in home games last year, draining 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule