Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morristown-Hamblen High School East at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.